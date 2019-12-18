President Donald Trump slammed the impeachment attempt against him as “an assault on America, and an assault on the Republican Party,” in a Twitter post, Wednesday.

“SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS,” posted Trump in all-caps. “THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”

During the House debate on impeachment, Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declared, “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty.”

“It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice,” she proclaimed.

Despite this, a Gallup poll this week revealed President Trump’s approval rating to be 45 percent– just one point off of his all-time high, and several points higher than former President Barack Obama’s approval rating on December 19 2011.

“46% support impeachment and removal, down six percentage points from the first reading after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry,” Gallup detailed. “Meanwhile, 51% oppose impeachment and removal — up five percentage points over the same period.”

