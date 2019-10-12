President Donald Trump used his speech before the Values Voter Summit on Saturday night to defend his withdrawal of U.S. support for Kurdish forces who remain in danger from the Turkish military’s incursion into Northern Syria.

As the U.S.-allied Kurds come under attack by Turkish forces and say ISIS fighters have been able to escape from prison amid these attacks, Trump spoke of how he understands the Syria-Turkey situation “better than most.” After grumbling about America’s involvement in the Middle East, Trump called himself an “island of one” as he spoke about his decision to pull troops away from Northern Syria.

“Let them have their borders,” Trump said, “but I don’t think our soldiers should be there for the next 50 years guarding our border between Turkey and Syria when we can’t guard our own borders at home.”

Minor note: the Kurds are an ethnic community indigenous to Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Armenia. They do not have their own nation, so it isn’t clear what borders Trump is talking about.

Trump continued on by claiming “we killed ISIS, we defeated, we did our job, we have to go home.” He also referred to generals in Washington as “highly overrated” when he talked about their assessments on how much time and resources it would take to completely eradicate ISIS.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com