President Donald Trump ranted about Rep. Adam Schiff and demanded that the identity of an intelligence community whistleblower be revealed.

At an Oval Office photo op Wednesday afternoon, Trump continued his attacks on Schiff and the whistleblower, rattling off familiar talking points about the Ukraine scandal that has prompted an impeachment inquiry against him.

During that photo op, Trump demanded that the whistleblower’s identity — which is protected by law — be revealed.

As he renewed his claim that the conversation with the president of Ukraine was “perfect,” Trump claimed that the whistleblower didn’t accurately report the conversation, he “wrote a vicious conversation.”

“In other words, he either got it totally wrong, made it up, or the person giving the information to the whistleblower was dishonest,” Trump said, adding “And this country has to find out who that person was, because that person’s a spy, in my opinion.”

Trump has previously said he would like to “meet” the whistleblower, who is reportedly under federal protection at present because his life is in danger.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com