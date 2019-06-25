During a press spray from the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he isn’t happy with the conditions migrant children are living with in detainment centers around the border.

“I’m very concerned, and they’re much better than they were under President Obama by far,” Trump claimed. “If we get this bill signed, we’ll be able to do it. The Democrats don’t want to sign anything, and now I think they’re going to probably sign this, from what I understand, I call it humanitarian aid. This isn’t even about borders.”

Trump went on to say that Mexico “has been really helping us a lot” with immigration, and claimed that human trafficking by drug cartels is slowing down because of his administration’s policies. He added further slams on Democrats, whom he continued to blame for the current state of affairs regarding immigration.

“Mexico has very, very powerful immigration laws, they can do things, our laws are so bad. What we would like to do – and I’ll do it right now officially – is ask Democrats to give us help on asylum. Help on all of the loopholes, the horrible loopholes that could sign over a period of years that don’t allow us to do what we should be able to do.”

Watch above, via CNN.

