President Donald Trump held a press conference in Japan hours ago and covered a wide range of topics, including his Twitter offer to Kim Jong Un for a meeting.

After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

Trump said earlier, “I may or may not see Kim Jong Un, but we’ll be heading out to South Korea.”

Fox News’ John Roberts asked Trump if, assuming the meeting with Kim does take place, he would step across the border into North Korea.

“Sure, I would. I’d feel very comfortable doing that,” Trump said.

At another point, ABC News’ Jon Karl asked if would be a “bad sign” if Kim doesn’t show up.

“No,” Trump said. “Of course I thought of that, ’cause I know if he didn’t, everybody’s gonna say, ‘Oh, he was stood up by Chairman Kim.'”

He said of Kim that “he follows my Twitter” and that “we’re not talking about for extended, just a quick hello, and we get along.”

You can watch both clips above, via CNN.

