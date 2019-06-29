comScore
video

Trump on His Offer to Meet Kim Jong Un at DMZ: Would Be ‘Just a Quick Hello’

By Josh FeldmanJun 29th, 2019, 10:10 am

President Donald Trump held a press conference in Japan hours ago and covered a wide range of topics, including his Twitter offer to Kim Jong Un for a meeting.

Trump said earlier, “I may or may not see Kim Jong Un, but we’ll be heading out to South Korea.”

Fox News’ John Roberts asked Trump if, assuming the meeting with Kim does take place, he would step across the border into North Korea.

“Sure, I would. I’d feel very comfortable doing that,” Trump said.

At another point, ABC News’ Jon Karl asked if would be a “bad sign” if Kim doesn’t show up.

“No,” Trump said. “Of course I thought of that, ’cause I know if he didn’t, everybody’s gonna say, ‘Oh, he was stood up by Chairman Kim.'”

He said of Kim that “he follows my Twitter” and that “we’re not talking about for extended, just a quick hello, and we get along.”

You can watch both clips above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: