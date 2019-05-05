President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted a call for his term to be extended by two years as “reparations” for the Russia investigation.

The suggestion came from Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University and a rabid Trump supporter, who wrote on Twitter Sunday: “I now support reparations-Trump should have 2 yrs added to his 1st term as pay back for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup.”

Falwell explained that his support for reparations to Trump was inspired by the president’s “best week ever,” which included “no obstruction, no collusion, NYT admits @BarackObama did spy on his campaign, & the economy is soaring.”

Trump dutifully retweeted Falwell’s missive, which will surely raise the eyebrows of those familiar with the Constitution and a certain amendment on presidential term limits.

[Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images]

