President Donald Trump revealed Friday he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders first told reporters on Friday that Trump spoke with Putin on the phone for “over an hour,” primarily about the clashes in Venezuela. Sanders said the Mueller investigation was discussed “very briefly.”

Trump confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia,” Trump wrote. “As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

“We discussed Trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the “Russian Hoax.” Very productive talk!” he added.

The call between Trump and Putin comes at a fraught time for relations between the United States and Russia. This week, after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called to oust the country’s President Nicolas Maduro, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Russia of convincing Maduro to stay in power.

