Trump’s ABC Interview Briefly Derailed by Mick Mulvaney Coughing in Oval Office

President Donald Trump’s much-hyped full interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos included what almost seemed like an outtake: a line of questioning interrupted by someone coughing.

Trump was answering a question about releasing his tax returns when someone–identified by Stephanopoulos as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney–began coughing behind the cameras.

According to the transcript released by ABC, Trump tried to continue answering, “it’s a fantastic financial statement. It’s a fantastic financial statement,” Trump said, before saying “And let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer.”

The cameras and news crew shuffled around to reset positions as Trump said “I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that,” apparently to Mulvaney.

“If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t–you just can’t cough. Boy, oh boy,” the president said.

As the cameras settled in, Trump resumed answering the question about releasing his financial statements, shooting a quick glare at the camera when it moved while he spoke.

Watch above, via ABC News

