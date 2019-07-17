President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina tonight.

Trump previewed the rally on Twitter this morning saying, “Lots of great things to tell you about, including the fact that our Economy is the best it has ever been. Best Employment & Stock Market Numbers EVER. I’ll talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)!”

Trump’s rally comes on the heels of the House condemning his tweets attacking the progressive “Squad” in the house as racist. The president told reporters earlier tonight he feels he’s “winning” the fight and that the Democrats are going too far left.

