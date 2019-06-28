Joe Biden held a campaign event on Friday that he used to respond to Kamala Harris for the shots the California senator took at him during their head-to-head debate showdown in Miami.

The Thursday night Democratic primary debate featured a stunning moment in which Harris one-upped Biden by going after his civil rights record and recent comments about working with segregationist senators. As the ex-veep spoke in Chicago, he insisted that despite Harris’ criticism on his record, “I never, never, never ever opposed voluntary busing, and as a program that Sen. Harris participated in and it made a difference in her life.”

“I did support federal action to address root causes of segregation in our schools and our communities including taking on banks, red lining, trying to change the way neighborhoods were segregated,” Biden said. “I’ve always been in favor of using federal authority to overcome state-initiated segregation.”

Biden continued to defend his record by saying his career in law and politics was shaped by a variety of effort to promote civil rights and criminal justice reform. He concluded by tying this to his time as Barack Obama‘s vice president, saying “my president gets much too little credit for all that he did. He was one of the great presidents of the United States of America and I’m tired of hearing about what he didn’t do!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

