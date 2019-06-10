Bill Maher: Hillary Clinton Was ‘Terrible Candidate’ Who ‘Committed Obstruction of Justice’

Bill Maher spoke with CNN’s Chris Cuomo tonight about the 2020 Democratic field––which he (and basically everyone else) thinks is too large––and his concerns about whether the Democrats can beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

He talked about Trump siding with America’s enemies and the “patriotic immunity” he and other Republicans get before going onto the issues with the Democrats.

At one point, Cuomo asked Maher to assess the media. Maher said he doesn’t “have a lot of faith” now because of how much newsrooms have changed in the past few decades.

“Look at how much they over-covered Hillary’s emails in 2016,” Maher said.

He acknowledged that “Hillary was a terrible candidate,” and Cuomo said Clinton “didn’t help the situation with the emails in terms of how she handled it with her answers and her actions.”

“Absolutely, right,” Maher said. “And she committed obstruction of justice. Trump did, I think, in worse fashion, but, you know, I mean, smashing up your phones and your hard drives…”

He re-emphasized to Cuomo that he still thinks the media “over-covered it.”

