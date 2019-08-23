During his opening monologue tonight, Bill Maher touched on the death of David Koch and said, ahead of any blowback he expects to get over it, “Fuck him… I’m glad he’s dead.”

“I guess I’m going to have to reevaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer,” he joked. “His family says they wish it could be longer, but at least he lived long enough to see the Amazon catch fire.”

He mocked Koch a bit more before saying this:

“I know these seem like harsh words and harsh jokes, and I’m sure I will be condemned for them on Fox News, which will portray Mr. Koch as a principled libertarian who believed in the free market. He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers for decades, so fuck him, the Amazon is burning up, I’m glad he’s dead, and I hope the end was painful.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

