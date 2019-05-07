South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg knocked President Donald Trump’s rallying cry at a campaign stop in South Carolina.

The 2020 Democratic candidate for president took issue in Orangeburg Monday with Trump’s “targeted” message that “we can find greatness by just stopping the clock and turning it back, and making America great again.”

“That past that he is promising to return us to was never as great as advertised,” Buttigieg said.

The millennial mayor is the first openly gay candidate to run for president. He has previously argued that Trump’s call to return the United States back to a prior time is a “false promise.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com