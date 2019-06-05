CNN anchor John King blasted former Vice President Joe Biden today after his campaign was called out for lifting full quotes on climate policy without any attribution.

A plagiarism scandal infamously helped tank Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign. A spokesperson for his 2020 campaign said they updated their proposal with “the proper citations.”

King said this is a “pretty amateur mistake for the frontrunner’s campaign to make,” especially considering this is in Biden’s past.

“When this has been an issue in the past, how? How?” he asked. “This is a staff issue. I’m sure the former vice president had nothing to do with this. But he’s the leader of the organization. Hello?”

Washington Post congressional reporter Karoun Demirjian said it’s either a “lack of forethought” or, worst-case scenario, “too much arrogance.”

“It’s lazy or it’s arrogant,” King said. “This is a leadership issue. This is a competence issue. He wants to be President of the United States, this is a leadership and competence issue. You can’t do this stuff. You just can’t.”

