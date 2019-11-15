Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) countered Republicans questioning why the anonymous whistleblower was not appearing in public by reading off headlines of Trump calling the whistleblower treasonous.

“A lot changed since the whistleblower came forward,” Swalwell told House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff. “Two things in particular. First most of what the whistleblower has alleged has been corroborated by the witnesses that we have heard from. Second, the president–who my colleagues so shamelessly continue to defend–continues to pressure, threaten and intimidate the whistleblower.”

Swalwell then entered a number of news articles into the record, all of which discussed Trump’s comments that the whistleblower should be punished for “treason” and alluding to the death penalty. Trump has also argued the whistleblower’s attorney should be “sued, maybe for treason.”

Swalwell also directly referred to a Vanity Fair article where Trump floated executing the whistleblower when he said “you know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right?”

“The whistleblower has an absolute right to anonymity. The whistleblower’s lawyer has said he fears for his personal safety and will only answer questions now in writing. I wish my colleagues would join me protecting the whistleblower’s right to anonymity,” Swalwell said.

Swalwell then moved on to question former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch about Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly led a pressure campaign to get Yovanovitch ousted as ambassador.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]