During a Tuesday with notable Trump defender Rep. Doug Collins, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy revealed Tuesday morning that, according to Fox News reporting, there are a “few words” that will “raise eyebrows” in the soon to be released transcript of a controversial call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president underlying the recent whistleblower scandal. Doocy then followed with “but it’s not nearly a bad as the Democrats say.”

Collins dismissed whatever would be in the transcript of the phone call, in which Trump reportedly held up military aid to Ukraine in return for opposition research on former Vice President Joe Biden, vis a vis the work his son Hunter Biden engaged in.

Doocy’s citing of Fox News report suggests that either Fox News reporters have seen the transcript, or more likely, have spoken to someone who has seen the transcript.

Watch above via Fox News.

