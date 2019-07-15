Fox News’ Shepard Smith opened Monday afternoon with coverage of the presidential tweets he called a “misleading and xenophobic eruption of distraction and division.”

Smith recapped the “go back where ya came from” sentiment behind President Donald Trump‘s attack on notable House progressives like Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And as Smith noted, three of the four women in that progressive “squad” were born in the United States.

Fox News’ John Roberts told Smith that “white nationalist groups have praised what he said,” an issue he raised with the president earlier today.

Roberts asked Trump if it concerns him 1) that people saw his tweet as racist, and 2) that white nationalist groups are finding “common cause” with him on this.

“It doesn’t concern me,” the president said, “because many people agree with me.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

