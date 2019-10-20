Republican Congressman Will Hurd criticized the terms of President Donald Trump’s “peace deal” in northern Syria, saying it “looks more like terms of surrender.”

Hurd was appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, where CBS anchor Margaret Brennan asked if there was any way Congress could limit damage in the Syria conflict.

“It’s always easier to compel an administration to stop doing something than it is to begin something,” Hurd responded. “I think what we could be doing now is bringing in some of the heads of the military, the heads of the intelligence services, heads of our humanitarian organizations to talk about what are we going to do to prevent ISIS from becoming resurgent.”

“That’s why I think the leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, was correct when he said this is indeed a ‘grave mistake.’ We know there is about 30,000 ISIS fighters throughout that region. We know the leader of ISIS is still around,” he continued.

“Instead of saying this is a peace deal … what I have learned it looks more like terms of surrender than a peace deal. Unfortunately our enemies and adversaries like Iran, Russia, Turkey–they’re playing chess and unfortunately this administration is playing checkers,” Hurd said.

Brennan then asked if the president of Turkey should be invited to the White House next month.

“That’s a tough question,” Hurd said, sighing.

Watch above, via CBS News.

