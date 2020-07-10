The Five erupted into a free-for-all on Friday when designated liberal co-host Juan Williams reminded viewers that Donald Trump had said some Mexican immigrants were “rapists” during his 2015 campaign kickoff speech.

As a conversation about so-called cancel culture wound to a close, Jeanine Pirro tried to confront Williams about the Goya boycott that began trending online on Thursday after that company’s CEO publicly praised the president at the White House.

“Look, the left is so focused on trashing people on the right that they don’t care that the people they presume to be on the right are helping poor people, hungry people, helping immigrants,” Pirro said. “Their hate is so dug in. I mean, are you comfortable with this? The right doesn’t do this to Obama. Trust me, a lot of people on the right did not like Obama. But this is like cancel, boycott and help them lose their job. Aren’t you uncomfortable with that?”

“I don’t like boycotts if you ask me, but we live in politically polarized times,” Williams responded before putting the food company boycott in a larger context. “If you are talking about who likes division, President Trump pushes buttons of division and polarization quite regularly. I think you’ll remember he started this campaign by going after Latin immigrants. He said Mexicans were rapist and thieves.”

After a beat, three of The Five pushed back as Williams kept talking.

“No, he didn’t say that…” Pirro said, vigorously shaking her head and talking over Williams.

Greg Gutfeld, who had been listening with his head down, starting smiling and shaking his head and chimed in: “No, he didn’t.”

And Jesse Watters, seeming to concede Trump’s actual words, jumped in to add as mitigating context a paraphrase of what the then-candidate had said next: “And some are good people.”

In his notorious 2016 campaign kickoff announcement, Trump said: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best, they’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people who have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists, and some, I assume ,are good people.” Trump had immediately tried to do damage control on his comments by claiming on Morning Joe that he was referring to the Mexican government, which he never specified. In addition, Trump doubled down on his 2015 smear three years later, referring to his infamous use of “rape” and claiming vindication when news reports had found women trying to passing through Mexico and ultimately immigrate to the U.S. had been frequent targets of sexual assault.

Pirro, still shaking her head, continued attacking Williams: “You know what…”

Williams shot back: “Of course, wait a second, of course he said ‘rapist.’ He used the very word ‘rapist.’ You don’t want to hear it but that is the truth!”

Pirro, still interrupting Williams, shouted back and the scene devolved into chaos.

Finally, Pirro relented and Williams finished his thought.

“Judge, judge, hold on, you’ve had your say, judge. Judge, is it so hard for you to listen? Here is the thing, judge, you have the opposite effect,” he said. “Guess what? Lots of people who like President Trump can start buying Goya foods if that’s what they want. Maybe they will like rice and beans smothered in hot sauce. I don’t know. But I’m just telling you we live in politically polarized time and we have a politically polarizing president.”

Pirro then equated Williams’ argument to that of domestic abusers, saying: “No, we don’t. [Trump] doesn’t push buttons. Batterers use that excuse all the time when they beat their wives.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]