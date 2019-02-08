Hillary Clinton Lauds Pelosi: ‘It Often Takes a Woman to Get the Job Done’

Hillary Clinton spoke highly of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a video for the 2019 MAKERS Conference, a women’s empowerment event hosted at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA.

“As Speaker Nancy Pelosi– doesn’t that sound great?– has proved yet again, it often takes a woman to get the job done,” she said. The feelings in recent years seem mutual; Pelosi had endorsed Clinton for the presidency back in 2016.

Clinton added the “unfinished business” of the 21st century will be empowering women and girls, and suggested she plans to stay in the progressive political sphere.

“So here’s to the work ahead,” she said. “And I look forward to working with you, every step of the way.”

Other speakers at the three-day political event included celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, actress Jameela Jamil, and Ciara, among others.

