‘Horsesh*t’: CNN’s John King Goes Off on Devin Nunes Dodging Question on Ukraine Ties

CNN anchor John King cussed in response to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attacking news organizations and dodging questions about his connections to Ukraine.

“Forgive me but … horseshit,” King responded after playing a clip of Nunes on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures threatening to sue CNN and The Daily Beast for reporting on his alleged undisclosed connections to Ukraine and Rudy Giuliani allies. King also noted that Nunes completely dodged a question on whether the allegations were true.

“This is easy. This is easy. He was on a plane with staff that went somewhere during this timeframe. There are either passports stamped or–if they did it on a classified basis–there’s a crew on the plane. There’s the crew of his staff. He could go into a meeting with a Group of 8, including the Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying this didn’t happen and force a Democratic Speaker to issue a statement. … If it’s demonstrably false, demonstrate it!” King said on Monday’s episode of Inside Politics.

CNN’s Manu Raju agreed, saying “he could say ‘no it didn’t happen'” if the story wasn’t true.

“Sorry congressman, there are ways to demonstrate if you were somewhere or weren’t somewhere, if you met with someone or didn’t meet with someone, that’s easy,” King said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]