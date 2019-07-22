YouTube star Logan Paul appeared on Fox Business Monday for a wild interview in which he, amongst other antics, complained of money woes, claimed the be the fastest man in the world, and revealed he has pink eye.

The 24-year-old — who boasts a whopping 19.5 million YouTube subscribers — kicked off his interview with Fox Business host Liz Claman by taking issue with her characterization that he’s “controversial.”

“I am an ex-controversial YouTuber,” Paul claimed.

As an on-screen graphic noted that Paul earned $14.5 million in 2018, the internet personality argued that YouTube is better at monetizing for creatives than Facebook.

“I will say, my expenses just surpassed my income for the first time ever,” Paul added. “I just sat with my financial manager he told me that. Like, I’m definitely going downhill from here.”

“Does that make you nervous?” Claman asked.

“Yeah absolutely, I’m terrified,” Paul said. “I think it’s the beginning of the end. I also have pink eye.”

Paul, who sparked outrage after posting a video showing an apparent suicide victim in a Japanese forest, went on to explain his new project, which is apparently a foot race between himself and other YouTubers.

“I’m the fastest man on the planet,” Paul said.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

