Day 2 of the public impeachment hearings drew more than 12 million viewers across all broadcast and cable networks, and Fox News led every other network in terms of overall audience.

Overall, 12.727 million people watched Amb. Marie Yovanovitch testify before Congress Friday in two blocks – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen data. Of that overall audience, 2.533 million viewers fell in the advertiser-coveted adults aged 25-54 demographic.

Fox News beat all of its competitors and network coverage in terms of overall audience at 2.722 million viewers — with MSNBC being the closest competitor with 2.631 million overall viewers. However, network coverage netted the most viewers in the A25-54 demo, with NBC stations leading the pack with 512,000 viewers in the demo for Yovanovitch’s testimony.

Both Fox and MSNBC outpaced the networks in terms of overall audience numbers, with CNN coming in last out of all six with 1.615 million viewers and 330,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo.

The 12.727 aggregate number was a decrease from Wednesday’s total, where 13.082 million people overall watched Ambassador Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent testify, with 2.555 million in the A25-54 demo.

