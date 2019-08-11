CNN’s Jake Tapper kicked off State of the Union on Sunday by ripping President Donald Trump’s amplification of “deranged conspiracy theories” about Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death.

Epstein, the disgraced financier facing multiple charges of child sex trafficking, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell this weekend after an apparent suicide. Since Epstein’s death happened while he was supposed to be on suicide watch after a previous self-termination attempt, there have been a flurry of questions about how he could’ve died before he could stand trial.

A lot of people agree that the circumstances of Epstein’s death are fishy to say the least, with some claiming that there must’ve been foul play. To this point, Tapper started his show by remarking on how Trump got on Twitter yesterday and retweeted accounts claiming without evidence that former President Bill Clinton had something to do with this.

“I’m not going to show you the tweets,” Tapper told his viewers. “President Trump could use his megaphone for anything. But the president often uses it to amplify that which is the worst of us: personal attacks, bigotry, and insane conspiracy theories.”

Tapper continued by remarking on how Trump’s online rhetoric is in line with the racially-motivated attacks America witnessed last week in El Paso and months before in Pittsburgh.

“This is no longer just irresponsible and indecent,” Tapper said. “It’s dangerous.”

Watch above, via CNN.

