Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went after President Donald Trump-appointed Ambassador Gordon Sondland, saying his testimony should be discounted because he’s a “deep state bureaucrat.”

“Everything he said was contradicted by the facts,” Pirro said on her show Saturday. “The aid was delivered. There was no meeting. No call, no announcement of an investigation. No quid pro quo. His testimony is not only canceled by the facts, but by his demeanor, his arrogance and inappropriate smirking making it clear he, like many deep state bureaucrats, is not a fan of the president.”

Before his appointment as the Ambassador to the European Union, Sondland was a hotelier in the Pacific Northwest who donated $1 million to the Trump inaugural committee. His testimony in the impeachment inquiry this week was regarded as particularly damaging due to testifying that there was an understood quid pro quo in Ukraine conveyed by Rudy Giuliani.

Pirro went on to attack Democratic lawmakers.

“It was the Democrats who started the inquiry without a vote. It was the Democrats who hid their witnesses in the bowels of the capitol. The Democrats who refused to allow the minority to present a case,” Pirro said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

