House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler dismissed reports of Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew switching to the GOP, saying Van Drew was only doing it because he was going to lose his primary in 2020 anyway.

“Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey is now suggesting he’s going to switch parties–likely to announce that before the vote in the House this week of course,” ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos told Nadler on This Week Sunday, asking him for reaction.

“First of all, what he’s reacting to is public polling that shows he can’t get re-nominated by an electorate in his district,” Nadler said. “24% to re-nominate him, 60% to nominate somebody else.”

Nadler went on to argue impeachment was not political for Democrats.

“This is the defense of our democracy,” he said. “Do we stay a democratic republic or do we turn into a tyranny? There are two questions that are implicated in all this. One, is it okay to solicit foreign interference for your election campaign? Is it okay to use the power of the presidency to coerce a foreign government into helping you in the election, and to subvert the honesty of the election?”

Stephanopoulos also asked House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff if he was confident about having a majority to impeach.

“I am confident. I’m not whipping this either. I don’t think anyone is. This is a real vote of conscience,” Schiff said.

Watch above, via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]