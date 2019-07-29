Joe Scarborough called out Rep. Mark Meadows to defend Rep. Elijah Cummings from what many critics called racist attacks from President Donald Trump this past weekend.

Cummings has been a vocal critic of the President, in particular, the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border policy which has separated family members and allowed children to “sit in their own feces” as the Maryland Congressman alleged during a recent congressional hearing.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted harsh attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings, calling his congressional district in and around Baltimore, Maryland. Trump tweeted: “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Morning Joe producers showed a clip in which Rep. Cummings defended Rep. Meadows in late February of this year during Michael Cohen hearings, in which Rep. Rashid Tlaib’s suggestion that Meadows was racist. The rare bipartisan defense of an individual that Cummings referred to as one of his closest friends in Congress was a surprisingly refreshing moment in this hyperpartisan times, which was not lost on Scarborough.

Scarborough pointed this out in a four-minute essay which effectively beseeched Meadows to stop defending President Trump, or at least end his enabling silence, asking of the Republican Congressman, “who’s side are you on?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

