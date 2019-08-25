Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh said the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office should be considered, in the television announcement of his run for president.

Walsh, who was elected to Congress as a tea party Republican, appeared on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos to announce his presidential primary challenge against Trump.

Stephanopoulos asked Walsh about whether the he thought the 25th Amendment — which allows the removal of a president for incapacity — should be invoked.

“It should be looked at,” Walsh replied. “We’ve never had a situation like this. You can’t believe a word he says. And again, I don’t care your politics, that should concern you.”

“He’s nuts, he’s erratic, he’s cruel, he stokes bigotry, he’s incompetent, he doesn’t know what he’s doing. George, he’s a narcissist. They only thing he cares about it Trump. He doesn’t give a damn about America, he doesn’t care about the border.”

Walsh added that Trump “lost me for certain at Helsinki,” when the president infamously held a deferential press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“That’s un-American,” Walsh said.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com