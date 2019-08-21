Sean Spicer has had a frenetic career path since he left his job as President Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary, a position he fumbled through for a memorable six months.

Now, having tapped out a nation’s tolerance for mumbling, Spicer is trying his hand at dancing. He will be competing on the 28th season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, Good Morning America announced on Wednesday.

The season will premier September 26 at 8 p.m. EST, the network said. For those unfamiliar with the format, it pairs celebrities (more Jeff Ross than George Clooney) with professional dancing partners.

Spicer will be competing alongside the likes of Christie Brinkley, Ally Brooke, James Van Der Beek, Ray Lewis, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Karamo Brown, Hannah Brown and Lauran Alaina.

Spicer is setting himself up for a busy year. He’s already a reporter at Extra TV. He just launched a Republican political consultancy shop that will produce “political mailings and digital support and specializes in online fundraising and social media strategies,” per the Washington Examiner. And how, he’s going to get thrown around a stage by a professional dancing partner before a live audience.

Watch the announcement above via ABC.

