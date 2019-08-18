White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow appeared on Fox News Sunday this morning to dismiss concerns of a recession and say, “We should not be afraid of optimism.”

Dana Perino spoke with Kudlow on the economy, the impact of the trade war, whether a tax cut for middle-income families is still on the table.

Towards the end of the interview, she brought up the rather stunning news that President Donald Trump has talked about buying Greenland.

Greenland has said it’s not for sale and the president is being widely mocked for the idea.

Kudlow chuckled a bit and said, “It’s developing. We’re looking at it, we don’t know.”

“Denmark owns Greenland. Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place up there. They’ve got a lot of valuable minerals,” he continued. “I don’t want to predict an outcome, I’m just saying the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

