Lawrence O’Donnell Knocks Fox News’ Clinton Coverage After Maddow Announces Hillary Interview

Rachel Maddow announced tonight she’s interviewing Hillary Clinton on Wednesday. During the toss to Lawrence O’Donnell, her colleague couldn’t resist getting in a swipe at Fox News.

“Apparently this week,” he said, “Fox News won’t be the only network that mentions Secretary Clinton, which they do apparently.”

“I don’t know this,” O’Donnell continued, “but I read that they like every minute or every hour certainly there’s some––in primetime, anyway––there’s some reference to why they’re talking about Secretary Clinton instead of any of the investigations of this president.”

“They’re still literally talking about Hillary Clinton’s e-mails,” Maddow said. “That’s a fresh thing like the Republicans in the Senate are about to advance the prospect there needs to be a new investigation of Hillary Clinton’s e-mails.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

