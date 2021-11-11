Luke Bryan Digs at Aaron Rodgers’ Covid ‘Immunized’ Claims During CMAs Opening Monologue

Luke Bryan hosted the 2021 Country Music Awards on Wednesday night and offered a quip about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his disingenuous claim of being “immunized” for Covid.

After a performance from Miranda Lambert at the top of the show, Bryan got the CMAs rolling as he dove into an opening monologue. As he ran through a series of jokes and spoke about how much the hosting duties meant to him, Bryan got the attention of some people when he arrived at this part of his speech:

Whatever makes you country, you are welcome here tonight. Rest assured, we are following all the health protocols to keep everybody safe. And it is so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together…or immunized?

Judging by Bryan’s choice of words and the delivery of that line, it seems a clear reference to all the recent drama about Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback sparked a public commotion recently when it was revealed that he wasn’t vaccinated for the coronavirus, after he previously claimed to be “immunized” from the disease. The news also came out after Rodgers tested positive for the virus.

Rodgers’ refusal to be open and honest about his vaccination status sparked a media frenzy in recent weeks, as did the anti-vaccine rant Rodgers went on after the news got out. While right-wingers are celebrating Rodgers for his stance against vaccines, others are slamming him for his lack of candor and his endangerment of public health.

