As President Donald Trump held a press conference in NATO alongside his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, he made light of ISIS as he suggested France take their fighters into the country.

Trump and Macron discussed numerous topics throughout the broad-range press event, and at one point, Trump was asked about what France ought to do about taking back people who were captured while fighting for ISIS in Syria.

“We have a tremendous amount of captured fighters, ISIS fighters over in Syria, and they’re all under lock and key, but many are from France, many are from Germany, the U.K., they’re mostly from Europe,” said Trump. “I have not spoken to the president about that. Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want.”

“Let’s be serious,” Macron replied after Trump was finished. The French president continued by saying the war against ISIS is not over, and that allied forces against the terror group must continue their efforts in Syria and Iraq.

