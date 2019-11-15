Bill Maher ended his final show of 2019 saying that Americans need to do better at learning to live with people they disagree with — especially, he emphasized, Trump supporters.

“Never forget the single shining truth about democracy,” Maher said. “It means sharing the country with assholes you can’t stand.”

He said he’s tired of people trying to “own” other people in political arguments. Maher did admit at one point that he’s been guilty of mocking red states “rubes” for years, but said he wants to “try to stop, because I’ve learned that the anti-intellectualism on the right doesn’t primarily come from stupidity, it comes from hate.”

Maher said at one point he’s so worried about how divisive America has become that a second civil war could potentially happen:

“Lately we’ve been hearing more and more about a second civil war, which sounds impossible in this modern affluent country. It is not. We all talk about Trump as an existential threat, but his side sees Democratic control of government the exact same way. And when both sides believe the other guy taking over means the end of the world, yes, you can have a civil war.”

“We are going to have to learn to live with each other or there will be blood,” Maher said, before defending George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres sitting together at an NFL game.

You can watch above, via HBO.

