Mark Levin is considered something of a giant in the world of conservative punditry –he is unironically called “The Great One” by many of his fans — but his now regular appearances on Fox & Friends appears to be a curious booking. Why? Because he often ends up delivering what can only be called unhinged rants where he screams at his hosts and bizarrely avoids eye contact with the camera/viewer in a most unsettling manner.

Take for example his Friday morning hit that, once again, resulted in screaming. What set him off exactly? Ainsley Earhardt’s introduction of a clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered her insight on possible impeachment proceedings over President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said in the clip “I think the president wants us to impeach him” after which Earhardt asked, “Do you agree with that?”

Levin replied, “I think she’s absolutely out of her mind!”

He then dismissed Pelosi’s appearance with Jimmy Kimmell saying “this is about promotion, ego, narcissism. She has no interest in finding the truth. She has no interest in the oath of office. They have no interest in the Constitution of the united this is called separation of powers. All these subpoenas they’re throwing at president which are outrageous!”

Impossibly, he got more enraged from there, which you can see for yourself by watching the clip above, courtesy of Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com