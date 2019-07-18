Mika Brzezinski became emotional while blasting President Donald Trump over the rally he held Wednesday night in North Carolina.

After a week of racist attacks against four progressive Democratic congresswomen, Trump topped this off by railing against the “hate-filled extremists,” which led to his rallygoers chanting “send her back” to Somalian-born American representative, Ilhan Omar. As Morning Joe joined the chorus of condemnation for the display, Brzezinski spoke of how Trump has “desensitized us to racism” and “created more danger for this country.”

“I try not to invoke my father because I could never live up to even be half who he was, but people like my father and people like Madeline Albright who came here and made this country greater, to coin the president’s term, they will tell you that this is pure and simple evil and that someone is going to get hurt, whether it be someone in an office today or in a school or anywhere in America, someone is going to get hurt, whether they are hurt personally, emotionally, psychologically or physically.”

Brzezinski concluded by saying the country has reached a “dangerous place” in which “this president is promulgating racism and violence.”

“There’s no two ways about it,” she said, “and there are people who know a lot more about this than me who will say we are in not just a dangerous place, we’ve gone over the line.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

