Nicolle Wallace Rips Sarah Sanders Over Lie About Comey: She’s The ‘Frickin’ White House Press Secretary!’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace went off on Sarah Sanders today for her admission to have told reporters a baseless comment about the FBI in 2017.

Wallace first ripped all the people in the president’s orbit and got in a dig at Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, saying, “What a bunch of sort of unethical… I want to use words that won’t get me in Laura Ingraham’s opening montage tonight… what a group of unethical criminal acting people.”

As an example, she brought up Sarah Sanders admitting to special counsel investigators that her comment to the press claiming that “countless” FBI agents were glad James Comey was fired.

The Mueller report explains, “Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything.”

She also said that it was said “in the heat of the moment.”

Wallace remarked, “In the heat of the moment?! She’s the frickin’ White House press secretary!”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com