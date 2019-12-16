Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer today spoke to reporters about a likely Trump impeachment trial in the Senate, as well as the witnesses he wants to call.

Schumer wants John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to testify, and in his remarks today, he said there’s “no argument” against not having them appear now.

When asked if he’s confident in getting support from a majority of senators, Schumer said, “I expect to have the support from Democrats and Republicans because the argument is so strong. Many Republicans have voiced to me and many of my colleagues privately that they think what the president did is wrong, but they’re just not sure enough facts have been presented to make an impeachable case, high crimes and misdemeanors. This is the way to do it, the way we outlined.”

“We don’t want to stretch this out any longer than we have to,” Schumer said, talking about the witnesses he’s calling for, “but these people crucial and haven’t been heard from.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

