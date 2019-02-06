‘Senator Somebody?’ Jimmy Kimmel Can’t Find One Person Who Can Identify Mike Pence

Jimmy Kimmel Live sent cameras in search of even one American who could identify Vice President Mike Pence from a photo, and got some pretty amusing guesses instead.

In response to a poll that showed twelve percent of Americans have never heard of Mike Pence, host Jimmy Kimmel sent a crew out to conduct person-on-the-street interviews, and see if anyone could recognize the Veep.

Most of the respondents couldn’t even hazard a guess. “Maybe a senator of some kind?” guessed one.

“He’s with the government, senator somebody,” said another.

One respondent even guessed “Bill Clinton,” and then revealed that he had voted for Bernie Sanders in 2016.

“I have to admit, in a way I’m jealous of those people, I really am,” Kimmel said after the bit. He’s probably not alone.

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

