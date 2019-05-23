Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi scolded NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell for asking whether Pelosi would change her “rhetoric” in order to persuade President Donald Trump to work with Congress.

At her weekly press conference Thursday morning, Pelosi continued to deride Trump for walking out of an infrastructure meeting Wednesday, and said his umbrage at her accusation of a “cover-up” was merely an “excuse.”

But then, O’Donnell asked Pelosi if she would be willing to “not use phrases like cover-up, or to not, perhaps, provoke him, would you be open to that?”

“Well, you have bought into his excuse,” Pelosi said. “That was not a reason that he did that yesterday. That was an excuse for him to do that.”

“And with all due respect your question,” Pelosi continued, over protestations from O’Donnell, “I do not intend to not to honor my oath of office, nor do my colleagues in the House of Representatives, to honor our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution, which has a system of checks and balances, a separation of power in it, and again, it’s a question of the American people understanding that what he is doing is an assault on the Constitution of the United States.”

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Pelosi said. “I hope he can too.”

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

