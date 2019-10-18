Steve Schmidt returned to MSNBC tonight after months off the air (you may remember he had joined the Howard Schultz campaign), and he joined Chris Hayes in criticizing President Donald Trump‘s Syria decision.

Schmidt said, “Because [of] the incompetence of the decision and the consequences of that decision, we have hundreds of ISIS fighters have escaped from prison. They’re not going to go to community college. What they’re going to do is they’re going to kill people. They’ll kill people in western capitals. We see a foreign policy disaster really of unprecedented dimensions.”

Trump’s withdrawal decision, Schmidt continued, “has unleashed vast quantities of human suffering, he has destabilized the most destabilized region in the world, and he has harmed deeply the national security interests of this country.”

Hayes made the argument that in the future, a president of either party could attempt to withdraw from Afghanistan because “we cannot be there forever” and the worry about the arguments being used here applied there as well.

“I worry about essentially the same kinds of arguments being used then and stopping — and promoting a war going on essentially forever,” Hayes added.

You can watch the clip above, via HBO.

