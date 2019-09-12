Hosts of Fox News’ The Five mocked former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe potentially facing charges, with Jesse Watters comparing it to a Patriots player being accused of rape.

Watters began by arguing President Donald Trump was elected because people want to see someone like McCabe to go to prison.

“People want to see justice in this country. [Jussie] Smollett walks away, Hillary [Clinton] walks away, no one gets locked up after the financial crash. I hope he pays the price for this, not only him but all the other people in the cabal,” Watters said.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld then joked the news was mainly bad for CNN, where McCabe is a paid contributor.

“This was their prime CNN contributor and now he is gone. They need a replacement,” Gutfeld said, suggesting they could replace him with The Situation or OJ Simpson.

“This is like when the Patriots signed AB, and the next day he gets hit with a rape charge. Bad timing for CNN,” Watters joked back. Watters was referring to Antonio Brown, who was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit earlier this week.

Juan Williams also noted the grand jury investigating McCabe was recalled.

Dana Perino noted “remember the Justice Department under Attorney General [Bill] Barr has declined to go forward and prosecute a couple of others,” specifically noting James Comey.

“When the grand jury gets recalled, that doesn’t sound good,” Perino said.

“I don’t know what the charges are going to be but perjury looks like one of them, considering the list of things in the IG report were about lying under oath to federal agents,” co-host Katie Pavlich said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

