Trump at Rally: If ‘Hate-Filled Extremists’ Trying to ‘Tear Our Country Down’ Don’t Like It, ‘Let ‘Em Leave’

President Donald Trump spared no punches during a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, railing against the “hate-filled extremists” and insisting if they don’t like America “let ’em leave.”

During the rally, Trump ran down a laundry list of comments he claimed were made by members of the so-called ‘Squad’ including freshmen Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. At one point, his remarks prompted a chant of “Send her back.”

“Their comments are helping fuel the rise of a dangerous, militant hard left, but that’s okay because we are going to win this election like nobody’s ever seen,” Trump told his supporters, eliciting cheers.

Then, he said this: “Tonight I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down. They never have anything good to say. That’s why I say, hey, if they don’t like it, let them leave. Let them leave.”

Trump continued on after applause: “They are always telling us how to run it, how to do this. You know what? If they don’t love it, tell them to leave it.”

