Ukrainian Prosecutor Who’s Spoken With Giuliani Says He Doesn’t Think Bidens Broke the Law

A former Ukrainian prosecutor who has spoken with Rudy Giuliani about Joe Biden told NBC News that he doesn’t think Biden or his son broke any laws.

NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel nabbed an interview with Yuri Lutsenko and portions of the interview aired on MSNBC throughout Friday afternoon.

Lutsenko told Engel he met with President Donald Trump lawyer Giuliani multiple times.

“They were irregular contacts. But yes, I have spoken with him, maybe ten times,” he said.

“Ten times?” Engel asked, following up by asking if they only spoke about Biden’s family.

“This and other even political issues,” Lutsenko said.

Lutsenko succeeded the prosecutor who Biden pressured to leave office over corruption allegations. Lutsenko himself left the office of general prosecutor late last month.

Speaking after a segment of his interview aired on Andrea Mitchell Reports, Engel indicated the Ukrainians don’t believe the Bidens violated any laws in the country.

“He said they investigated already in this country and didn’t find any specific violations of Ukrainian law, but he said if the Americans want to investigate it, go for it,” Engel said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com