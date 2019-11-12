Alabama sophomore Parker Savage saw his shot and he took it.

The context? A live MSNBC hit outside University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium in advance of President Donald Trump’s visit to the highly anticipated SEC game between LSU and host.

NBC News Monica Alba was sent to cover the political sentiment of the fanbase in attendance, which was remarkably pro-Trump, but when the political reporter turned to Savage? He did the damned thing.

Alba noted how Savage had “voted for the president in 2016″ before asking “why do you like him so much and what policies stand out to you?”

Savage first answered in earnest saying “mainly just the no-nonsense policies” before adding “and especially since Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. Awesome. Totally perfect.”

Epstein is the multi-millionaire who allegedly killed himself while being held in a high-security prison in New York City, amidst an ongoing probe into a child-sex ring that reportedly was dangerously close to insnaring powerful men from both sides of the political spectrum. As such “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” has become something of a conspiratorial rallying meme that has oddly unified a politically divided nation.

Watch above via MSNBC.

