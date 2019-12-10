House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democratic leaders held a press conference where they officially announced the articles of impeachment they are filing against President Donald Trump.

Democrats announced two charges against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Notably, those leave out recent proposals to charge Trump with bribery for his apparent quid pro quo with regards to Ukraine, as well as the outstanding obstruction of justice allegations leftover from Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation.

When House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler took the podium after Pelosi’s opening remarks, he confirmed that the articles will charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Hereto we see a familiar pattern in President Trump’s misconduct: a president who declares himself above accountability, above the American people and above Congress’ power of impeachment which is meant to protect against threats to our Democratic institutions as the president who sees himself as above the law,” Nadler said. “We must be clear, no one, not even the president, is above the law.”

Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff also spoke at the conference, saying the evidence against Trump is “overwhelming and uncontested.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]