WATCH LIVE: Trump Delivers Speech on Criminal Justice Reform at HBCU Amidst Protests
Oct 25th, 2019, 2:50 pm
President Donald Trump is set to speak in South Carolina on Friday about the First Step Act, which sought to reduce prison sentences and give judges more flexibility in sentencing while also increasing training programs for prisoners.
Trump is speaking at the historically black Benedict College at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum. His appearance at the college was met with protests.
Watch live above, via the White House.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]