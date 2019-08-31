Trump Congratulates Fox News Host Sean Hannity for Being ‘The Number One Shoe on Cable Television’

President Donald Trump bestowed a glorious honor on Fox News host Sean Hannity, whom he declared “the number one shoe on Cable Television!”

On Saturday morning, between retweets of Hurricane Dorian updates and convincing professions of love for Tiffany Trump, Trump extended a piece of an olive branch to Fox News by praising those on the network whom he still feels are “fair” to him.

“Has anyone noticed that the top shows on @foxnews and cable ratings are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me!” Trump wrote, adding “Congratulations to @seanhannity for being the number one shoe on Cable Television!”

Hannity’s reign as a top-rated piece of footwear lasted an impressive two hours-plus, when Trump finally deleted the original tweet and replaced it with a new one.

Has anyone noticed that the top shows on @foxnews and cable ratings are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me! Congratulations to @seanhannity for being the number one show on Cable Television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

They say if the shoe fits, wear it, but in Hannity’s case, only for two hours.

Trump spent the earlier part of the week attacking Fox News, and getting hammered in return for saying “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

