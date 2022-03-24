Daily Show Correspondent Spoofs Fox News Coverage of Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearing: I Wanna See Her ‘LSATs, Her MCATs, Her STD Tests’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic mocked Fox News’ coverage of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing in another hilarious spoof

As part of the recurring Daily Show segment “Foxplains,” Lydic is often tasked with watching Fox News for hours at a time in order to explain certain topics the way the network’s hosts and personalities do.

In this edition of the segment, Lydic parodied the network’s take on “President of Slumbertown,” aka President Joe Biden’s, Supreme Court nominee.

The segment began with takes from Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Ainsley Earhardt, and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) — who has been repeatedly ridiculed for his handling of Jackson’s confirmation hearing.

All three questioned Jackson’s ability to protect Americans if confirmed to the Supreme Court, Carlson questioning her “legal mind” and asking to see her LSAT scores.

“Who is this nice looking woman and why is she a threat to America? Well I just watched 687 hours of Fox News and I’m ready to Foxsplain exactly who Ketanji Brown Jackson really is,” Lydic said after airing the Fox News clips.

The correspondent then revealed that “Credenza Brown Jackson is part of the radical, far left, Green New Deal geek squad of vaccine mandators.”

“KBJ was a public defender who represented some seriously questionable characters. Murders. Terrorists,” she said, throwing up images of actor Bryan Cranston and former President Barack Obama. “Why hasn’t she once represented someone not charged with a crime!?”

Lydic then mocked those faulting “Costanza Brown Jack” for not releasing her LSAT scores “despite previous nominees doing so zero percent of the time.”

“I wanna see Ketanji’s LSATs, her MCATs, her STD tests, her AOL screen name, and her high score in Tetris,” Lydic continued. “Yeah, there’s a new KKK in town: Ketanji, Kamala, Ilhan … K-Omar.”

After demanding to see Jackson’s blood pressure reading and her Jet Blue status, Lydic went after those questioning the judge’s past handling of child pornography cases.

“Is Kimchi Brown Jackson soft on child pornographers?” Lydic asked. “Sex offenders deserve the harshest punishment possible. Unless they used to host a Fox News show, in which case it’s CANCEL CULTURE.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

