11 People Killed in Virginia Beach Shooting

Eleven people were killed and six others were injured in a horrific shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The injured people were transported to hospitals late this afternoon and the suspect is dead.

Chief James Cervera confirmed at a press conference tonight that 11 people were killed and six more were injured.

He added that one of the people shot was a police officer who was saved by his vest.

The deceased suspect has not been named, but was identified as a “longtime employee of public utilities.”

You can watch video from the press conference above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

