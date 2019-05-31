comScore
video

11 People Killed in Virginia Beach Shooting

By Josh FeldmanMay 31st, 2019, 7:03 pm

Eleven people were killed and six others were injured in a horrific shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The injured people were transported to hospitals late this afternoon and the suspect is dead.

Chief James Cervera confirmed at a press conference tonight that 11 people were killed and six more were injured.

He added that one of the people shot was a police officer who was saved by his vest.

The deceased suspect has not been named, but was identified as a “longtime employee of public utilities.”

You can watch video from the press conference above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

Your server is running PHP version 5.4.16 but WordPress 5.2.1 requires at least 5.6.20.
You may also like: